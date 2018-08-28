Buy a new home in Blofield and you get a rather special housewarming present

Buyers at Saxon Fields, Blofield, will receive a hamper on completion of the sale from the Blofield Farm Shop thanks to a new collaboration between Kier and Bidwells. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk

Buying a new home in Blofield comes with an extra special housewarming present in the form of a big hamper filled with goodies from the local farm shop - all thanks to a new collaboration between house builders Kier and agents Bidwells.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buyers at Saxon Fields, Blofield, will receive a hamper on completion of the sale from the Blofield Farm Shop thanks to a new collaboration between Kier and Bidwells. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk Buyers at Saxon Fields, Blofield, will receive a hamper on completion of the sale from the Blofield Farm Shop thanks to a new collaboration between Kier and Bidwells. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk

A typical interior at Saxon Fields. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk A typical interior at Saxon Fields. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk

Three, four and five bedroom homes are currently available on the Saxon Fields development at Blofield, east of the city, where on completion, you receive a big hamper from the Blofield Farm Shop.

The Blofield Farm Shop, situated on Yarmouth Road, believes in supporting the community by buying local and that the produce simply tastes better than mass produced alternatives.

Buyers at Saxon Fields, Blofield, will receive a hamper on completion of the sale from the Blofield Farm Shop thanks to a new collaboration between Kier and Bidwells. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk Buyers at Saxon Fields, Blofield, will receive a hamper on completion of the sale from the Blofield Farm Shop thanks to a new collaboration between Kier and Bidwells. Pic: www.kierliving.co.uk

They pride themselves on making their own sausages and burgers as well as lamb and pork pinwheels and stuffed pork loin. Its deli counter also has its homemade meat pies, scotch eggs, pork pies cornish pasties and coleslaw.

Marc Langdon, at Bidwells, marketing the homes at Saxon Fields, said: “The mantra at Kier is to support and be part of the local community and so we believe it’s a really good partnership with the Blofield Farm Shop which strives to be part of the community. Blofield is a beautiful Norfolk village and the ideal setting for Saxon Fields.

“You’ll find these stylish three, four and five bedroom homes from Kier Living have all been lovingly crafted to the house builder’s exacting standards. Our ‘Smooth Move’ scheme is also ideal for people looking to buy a new Kier Living home at Saxon Fields. We’ll do all we can to ensure that your existing home is sold quickly, at the best possible price, and we’ll pay the estate agents fees.”

Prices at Saxon Fields vary from £263,995 to £462,995.

Terms and conditions apply re the hamper which is given on completion of a property sale.

To find out more you can contact Kier Living on 01603 714155 www.kierliving.co.uk or agents Bidwells on 01603 229336.

Blofield Farm Shop can be contacted at 58 Old Yarmouth Rd, Blofield on 01603 715232 www.blofieldfarmshop.co.uk