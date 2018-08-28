Do you know the benefits of buying a new home?

Buying a new home brings lots of benefits, some you may not even have thought of. Dawn Urry, from Bennett Homes, tells us more.

Today, more than ever before, the construction industry in the UK is building homes of a very high quality both in terms of fitted features and improved energy efficiency. New homes are designed to comply with high building standards, including secure double-glazed windows, fire resistant materials, circuit breakers and smoke alarms.

Make sure you buy from a builder offering National House-Building Council (NHBC) cover, the leading warranty and insurance provider and standard setter for UK house-building for new homes.

When you buy new, you can really make your home your own and, depending on build stage, choose the wall colours and fixtures and fittings such as kitchens and bathrooms. We have a dedicated Customer Choices Centre at our Bury St Edmunds headquarters to help customers make their selections.

With a new home, everything comes with guarantees so there’s no worry about breakdowns. A new home means no renovations, repairs nor DIY, leaving you time to spend with family and friends doing the things you enjoy.

Latest research indicates that new properties are almost six times more energy-efficient and generate over 60 per cent fewer CO2 emissions than older style homes. At Bennett Homes we are keen to install the latest technology such as air source heat pumps and underfloor and photovoltaic/solar panels in some properties.

New homes are built to a much higher specification with many more features included as standard such as fitted bathroom furniture, en-suite shower rooms and contemporary kitchens with integrated appliances.

And today’s new homes are designed for today’s lifestyles – more open plan living and larger kitchens with eating areas, which makes for a more sociable home where you can entertain as you cook.

Last but not least, buying new gives you the chance to create a garden with the features you need for your lifestyle, including terraces for relaxing and eating al fresco.

