Historic Norwich hotel sells prior to auction

Plantation House, Earlham Road, formerly the Beeches hotel, sold prior to auction.

Today’s property auction saw a 70 per cent success rate with some interesting lots going under the hammer and others selling prior or postponed. Here are the Auction House results.

Moat Farm, Bedingham, once owned by author Sir Henry Rider Haggard, is being postponed to the next auction in September.

A historic Norwich hotel which closed last year after a sink hole opened up beneath it has been sold prior to today’s auction when it was due to go under the hammer.

Plantation House, Earlham Road, formerly owned by the MJB hotel group, sold for well in excess of the guide price of £375,000, it was confirmed today. It was sold as ‘in need of remedial repair’.

Built in 1856 and situated next to the Roman Catholic cathedral, the building was formerly used as the Beeches hotel. It has a four bedroom apartment with 10 further en suite bedrooms with original features as well as extensive gardens adjoining the renowned Plantation Gardens.

Last year the house and the gardens were closed off by owner Tony Burlingham with scaffolding put in place to protect the structure.

Ashleigh Farm, Pulham Market, which sold after being in the same family for 73 years.

Part of the house will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

This fourth sale of the year for Auction House, held at Dunston Hall Hotel, saw Moat Farm, Bedingham, once owned by famous author Sir Henry Rider Haggard, postponed to the next September sale.

However, another rural property, Ashleigh Farm, Pulham Market, sold today for £250,000 - the first time on the market for 73 years.

The Grade II listed detached cottage requiring modernisation had been in the same family since it was purchased - coincidentally by auction - in 1945.

16, St Andrew's Street, Norwich; sold for £80,000 at auction.

Other lots which went under the hammer today included:

• On behalf of a public sector body a city centre single storey retail unit trading as a hairdressers producing £5,000pa on St Andrews Street in Norwich sold for £80,000.

• A city centre one bedroom ground floor flat requiring some improvement in a conservation area on King Street in Norwich sold for £120,000.

• A two bedroom semi detached bungalow let to a protected tenant at £474.50pcm (£5,694pa) on Cannerby Lane in Sprowston sold for £140,000.

• On behalf of a power of attorney a three bedroom detached bungalow requiring updating on Violet Road in Norwich sold for £140,000.

• A detached three bedroom chalet requiring updating on Laundry Close in Thorpe St Andrew sold for £250,000.

• A detached two bedroom bungalow with subsidence on Firs Road in Hellesdon sold for £70,000.

• A detached chalet bungalow requiring modernisation on St Mary’s Close in Great Plumstead sold for £230,000.

• On behalf of a property company a leasehold first floor two bedroom flat let producing £525 pcm (£6,300pa) on Lime Tree Avenue in Wymondham sold for £69,500

• A semi detached house requiring modernisation with an adjacent building plot with planning permission for a detached two storey dwelling on Winfarthing Road in Banham sold for £197,000.

• A single storey two bedroom barn conversion with large outbuilding on Reepham Road in Foulsham sold for £221,000.

• Four lots sold on Market Street in North Walsham. A 320 sq/ft vacant corner shop made £23,000, a vacant 420 sq/ft shop made £37,000 and two flats sold for £40,000 each.

• On behalf of executors a two bedroom semi detached bungalow requiring modernisation on Eastern Close in Caister on Sea sold for £136,000.

Robert Hurst, chartered surveyor and auction manager at Auction House, said: “One of the highlights was the sale of Ashleigh Farm. It generated significant interest and sold for £250,000. We are pleased with the results of our fourth Norwich auction of the year.

“An auction in Ipswich was also held on Wednesday evening and on Friday Auction House hold their third auction in a week in King’s Lynn.

“We are now taking entries for our next auction on Wednesday, September 13, with a closing date for entries in early August. If you have land or property that needs to be sold, please call us.”

You can contact Auction House on 01603 505100.