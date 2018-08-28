Investment firm looks to build 500 homes near Norwich

The properties could be built on a 61 acre site to the east of Green Lane South and north of Broadland Business Park (pictured). Photo: Mike Page Mike Page

An investment management firm is looking to build up to 500 new homes near Thorpe St Andrew.

The properties could be built on a 61 acre site to the east of Green Lane South and north of Broadland Business Park.

Details about the latest plans have been revealed in a ‘scoping report’ recently submitted to Broadland District Council.

It states that the London-based Lothbury Property Trust Company is behind the proposals.

Combined with three other proposed developments in that area, more than 1,000 homes could be built east of Thorpe St Andrew.

The scoping report said: “The proposal is for a largely residential development plus open space and a sports field.

“There will be a limited area of commercial development to support the residential proposals.”

Both the residential and commercial development will have a maximum height of four storeys, the report said.

It will cover four parcels of land divided by roads and the Norwich to Sheringham railway line.

The report said housing will be on the larger two southern sites, located either side of Low Road.

Meanwhile, the proposed playing fields will be situated on the northern site, which is to the east of the railway line and north of Middle Road.

An area of “informal open space” will be created to the west of the railway line and north of Green Lane South. Access will be from Peachman way.

The scoping report aims to identify any significant environmental effects that will need to be assessed as part of any future planning application.

The proposed site is allocated for “mixed-use” development in Broadland District Council’s growth triangle area action plan.

It is one of several parcels of land identified for housing.

Earlier this year, developer Landform Norwich lodged plans for 283 homes to the north of Smee Lane.

In 2017, Ifield Estates submitted a scoping report for 550 properties for a 60 acre site south of Smee Lane.

Meanwhile, permission has already been granted for 600 homes at Brook Farm.

For more information about the 500 home scheme, search application 20181510 at Broadland’s planning portal.

