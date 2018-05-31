Wasps ruining your summer? Top tips to make them buzz off

A wasp on a bread knife. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto pixelnest

Our readers shared their wisdom on getting flies to buzz off, now its time for tips to banish the most unpopular summer insect of all.

Wasps are an unwanted addition to any home or outdoor event.

If you’re sick of the stinging menaces invading your space then you might want to read some of our readers’ recommendations on how to shake them off.

Sugar water

Lynee Dent suggested using a “two litre plastic bottle, sugar water and fruit in the bottom with a hole cut in the side.”

She said: “I hung it on the fence and the rest of the garden is mine. They love it. I’m absolutely stupidly terrified of them but it seems to keep them to that end of the garden.”

Helena Jubb recommended something similar saying: “Give them some sugary water and they will leave you alone. If you flay your arms about near one they’ll sting. Just remain still.”

So did Nick Coleby who said: “A tray of sugar water out of the way in the garden will keep them happy and yourselves wasp free.”

Lavender

Naomi Day commented “Someone told me lavender at your door keeps them away. May be old wives tale but so far it’s working.”

Jam jar traps

Andy Cranmer said: “A jam jar with a few screw driver holes in the lid, fill it a third with some apple juice and a little honey. It’ll attract and capture all the wasps and hornets in that area.”

Fake wasp’s nests

Ann Thomson said that it’s possible to trick the pests into staying away. “Get a waspinator. A fake wasp’s nest you hang up. It works for our garden at BBQs and when the kids are playing,” she advised.

Amanda Mirza also spoke highly of this method, saying: “Buying a fake wasp’s nest is one of the best investments I’ve made in my life. Our house has been wasp free for years now.”

Beer

Elaine Rivett said: “Get a large pop bottle, cut the top off and tape back on the bottle upside down and put some liquid in that the wasps will find irresistible - we’ve tried a few things and beer works best.”

Gina Freeman said cider also works well. She said “We used Kopparberg and they went crazy for it.”

Do you have any tips for getting rid of wasps? Let us know in the comments.