Gallery

You and your hares - Photos of our readers on the GoGoHares trail

Betsy at Wroxham Barns - their favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Jessica Ann Cleary Jessica Ann Cleary

Did your picture make it into our gallery of GoGoHares shots?

The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year’s GoGoHares campaign has lived up to Norfolk’s expectations and more, with the scorching summer weather meaning more people than ever have been out in the sunshine completing the trail.

Thousands of people have so far been seen adventuring around the city of Norwich, map or app in hand, with the hopes of ticking each and every one off their list.

Sydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The trail began in Norwich with 50 “ears up” hares for the public to find, meanwhile wider in the county there are 18 moongazer hares.

Further on in the trail, a staggering 160 leveret sculptures were added to the streets of Norwich and the wider area.

Holly Hare by artist Paul Jackson is revealed. It was designed by Holly McKenna Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Holly Hare by artist Paul Jackson is revealed. It was designed by Holly McKenna Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

All three trails have been organised by children charity Break and Wild in Art to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary year.

A spokesman for Break said: “Families with trail maps or the downloaded app continue to fill the streets near every hare sculpture around Norfolk. The sight of people enjoying family time, or being with friends is something which makes these sculpture trails particularly special.

Izabella Houston-Carter is one of the first people to complete the GoGo Hares sticker book. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Izabella Houston-Carter is one of the first people to complete the GoGo Hares sticker book. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

“The app allows people to unlock a hare with a special code from the plaque by the sculpture.

“To date there have been 113,880 unlocks and around 180,000 trail maps circulating around the county too.

GoGoHares launch of The Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, left to right, Ian Woods from The Puppet Theatre, Peter Marron from Break, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and David Richardson from Ashtons. Picture: ANTONY KELLY GoGoHares launch of The Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, left to right, Ian Woods from The Puppet Theatre, Peter Marron from Break, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and David Richardson from Ashtons. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“Social media continues to buzz with pictures of people enjoying themselves and a sharing facility on the app, nurtures a community feel of the trail seekers demonstrating how popular this activity is.”

Over the next 20 or so pages please enjoy our picture special of the public enjoying the trail.

A busy first weekend for the GoGoHare trail. Yvette Widdowson, from Norwich, with Lewis the Timely Hare in Tombland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY A busy first weekend for the GoGoHare trail. Yvette Widdowson, from Norwich, with Lewis the Timely Hare in Tombland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The HareLeQuin has a fan. Picture: Break The HareLeQuin has a fan. Picture: Break

Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Iyana Etwi-Barimah. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Iyana Etwi-Barimah. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

This team of Beavers meets the GoGoHare. Picture: Break This team of Beavers meets the GoGoHare. Picture: Break

Binary Hoppiston makes som friends. Picture: Break Binary Hoppiston makes som friends. Picture: Break

The Toftwood Brownies in the Arcade. Picture: Break The Toftwood Brownies in the Arcade. Picture: Break

The Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield The Clapham and Collinge team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

The Contract Peronnel Team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield The Contract Peronnel Team. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Is this my brother? Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Is this my brother? Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

The GoodGym team on the trail. Picture: GoodGym The GoodGym team on the trail. Picture: GoodGym

Some of Norfolk's rescue heroes. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Some of Norfolk's rescue heroes. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Hare seekers spotting the sculptures in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Hare seekers spotting the sculptures in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Hare seekers enjoying the trail in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Hare seekers enjoying the trail in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Hare seekers find another sculpture in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Hare seekers find another sculpture in Norwich. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Is it a carrot or a hare? Picture: Break Is it a carrot or a hare? Picture: Break

Brownies meet the GoGoHares. Picture: Break Brownies meet the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

We're seeing double with this running club! Picture: Break We're seeing double with this running club! Picture: Break

Running club meets one of the GoGoHares. Picture: Break Running club meets one of the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Showing some love for Cromer's ChromeHare. Picture: Break Showing some love for Cromer's ChromeHare. Picture: Break

These cubs enjoyed the GoGoHare trail. Picture: Break These cubs enjoyed the GoGoHare trail. Picture: Break

The Coltishall Jaguars meet the hares. Picture: Break The Coltishall Jaguars meet the hares. Picture: Break

The Coltishall Jaguars meet GoGoHares. Picture: Break The Coltishall Jaguars meet GoGoHares. Picture: Break

Evie and Bella. Picture: Break Evie and Bella. Picture: Break

Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break Fun in the sun with the GoGoHares. Picture: Break

The Lost in Translation Circus. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield The Lost in Translation Circus. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Watchdog Monty Davies keeps an eye on his favourite hare. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield Watchdog Monty Davies keeps an eye on his favourite hare. Picture: Mark Ivan Benfield

Imogen and Freya with a GoGoHare. Photo: Jackie Lewin Imogen and Freya with a GoGoHare. Photo: Jackie Lewin

Ivy-Snow with GoGoHare Emhareald. Photo: Carla Dawn Leeder Ivy-Snow with GoGoHare Emhareald. Photo: Carla Dawn Leeder

Dexter is hopping mad with the GoGoHares this summer. Photo: Kerry Clifford Dexter is hopping mad with the GoGoHares this summer. Photo: Kerry Clifford

Posing with GoGoHare Robyn. Photo: Laura O'Beirne Posing with GoGoHare Robyn. Photo: Laura O'Beirne

My daughter's t-shirt matching with Forest'are in Riverside. Photo: Claire Lawrenson My daughter's t-shirt matching with Forest'are in Riverside. Photo: Claire Lawrenson

My son and his friend Laura Owen with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Laura Basted My son and his friend Laura Owen with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Laura Basted

Abi and Kimberley with the GoGoHare in Aylsham. Photo: Jenny Leighton Abi and Kimberley with the GoGoHare in Aylsham. Photo: Jenny Leighton

Posing at Norfolk Snowsports Club with the GoGoHare. Photo: Shelley Watling Posing at Norfolk Snowsports Club with the GoGoHare. Photo: Shelley Watling

Hare hunting on Norwich Pride Day. Photo: Kayleigh Webster Hare hunting on Norwich Pride Day. Photo: Kayleigh Webster

Trinity and Laila, aged 7, with a GoGoHare. Photo: Kate Doran-Smith Trinity and Laila, aged 7, with a GoGoHare. Photo: Kate Doran-Smith

Flo and Alf with Honey Bunny. Photo: Jo Allis Flo and Alf with Honey Bunny. Photo: Jo Allis

Jake, Toby and their dad with Narni-Hare. Photo: Laura Jenkins Jake, Toby and their dad with Narni-Hare. Photo: Laura Jenkins

Jack with his favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Tracey Beeby Jack with his favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Tracey Beeby

Sam's son with the Norwich GoGoHare at London Liverpool Street station. Photo: Sam Clark Sam's son with the Norwich GoGoHare at London Liverpool Street station. Photo: Sam Clark

Fiona, who works in the NHS, with GoGoHare Poppy. Photo: Fiona Williams Fiona, who works in the NHS, with GoGoHare Poppy. Photo: Fiona Williams

Ashleigh, Ellis and Keegan with the first hare they found on their hunt. Photo: Claire Yeoman Ashleigh, Ellis and Keegan with the first hare they found on their hunt. Photo: Claire Yeoman

Phoebe and Logan with Barley Hare. Photo: Kerry Hall Phoebe and Logan with Barley Hare. Photo: Kerry Hall

Amanda's nephews with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Amanda Pulham Amanda's nephews with Foxy's Tale. Photo: Amanda Pulham

Ruby and Dane Wells with GoGoHareo. Photo: Hollie Wells Ruby and Dane Wells with GoGoHareo. Photo: Hollie Wells

Posing with Sydney Long Ears at Ranworth Broad whilst the sun sets. Photo: Jenny Leighton Posing with Sydney Long Ears at Ranworth Broad whilst the sun sets. Photo: Jenny Leighton

Ella and Millie with Hare-rae Busta. Photo: Sarah Wakefield Ella and Millie with Hare-rae Busta. Photo: Sarah Wakefield

Louise and her 6 year old daughter with GoGoHare Poppy back in June. Photo: Louise Mundford Louise and her 6 year old daughter with GoGoHare Poppy back in June. Photo: Louise Mundford

Toby Hamling and Zoe Orford visiting Harleston Hare on their way home from their first week of high school. Photo: Becky Hamling Toby Hamling and Zoe Orford visiting Harleston Hare on their way home from their first week of high school. Photo: Becky Hamling

Kimberley's 22 month old little girl enjoying the GoGoHare trail. Photo: Kimberley Steward Kimberley's 22 month old little girl enjoying the GoGoHare trail. Photo: Kimberley Steward

All of the Samuel's with Captain Jack Rabbit. Photo: Sarah Samuel All of the Samuel's with Captain Jack Rabbit. Photo: Sarah Samuel

Ellie with Hare All About It. Photo: Sarah Samuel Ellie with Hare All About It. Photo: Sarah Samuel

Finley, Louie, Freya and Livia enjoying the hare hunting at the football ground. Photo: Emma Trett Finley, Louie, Freya and Livia enjoying the hare hunting at the football ground. Photo: Emma Trett

Lottie meeting the chrome hare when she was 4 weeks old. Photo: Sally Ingold Lottie meeting the chrome hare when she was 4 weeks old. Photo: Sally Ingold

Tracy's 4-year-old granddaughter's favourite hare. Photo: Tracy Tims Tracy's 4-year-old granddaughter's favourite hare. Photo: Tracy Tims

Louise's daughter with Robyn. Photo: Louise Carway Louise's daughter with Robyn. Photo: Louise Carway

Helen's children visiting Professor Hare and his Magic Library. Photo: Helen Harvey Helen's children visiting Professor Hare and his Magic Library. Photo: Helen Harvey

Posing with GoGoHaero in Norwich. Photo: Marie Clampin Posing with GoGoHaero in Norwich. Photo: Marie Clampin

Art-Hare, one of the 21 GoGoHare's they had found so far on their hunt. Photo: Duncan Duffield Art-Hare, one of the 21 GoGoHare's they had found so far on their hunt. Photo: Duncan Duffield

Emilie, 8, and Sienna-Rose, 3, meeting one of the moongazer hares in North Walsham. Photo: Donna Tomlin Emilie, 8, and Sienna-Rose, 3, meeting one of the moongazer hares in North Walsham. Photo: Donna Tomlin

Ethan, Archie and Oscar Drage with their favourite hare. Photo: Serena Mears Ethan, Archie and Oscar Drage with their favourite hare. Photo: Serena Mears