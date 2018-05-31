Gallery
You and your hares - Photos of our readers on the GoGoHares trail
PUBLISHED: 10:41 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 14 August 2018
Betsy at Wroxham Barns - their favourite GoGoHare. Photo: Jessica Ann Cleary
Did your picture make it into our gallery of GoGoHares shots?
The GoGoCreate leaping leverets at intu Chapelfield, with Peter Marron, GoGoCreate co-ordinator, with Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield marketing manager. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
This year’s GoGoHares campaign has lived up to Norfolk’s expectations and more, with the scorching summer weather meaning more people than ever have been out in the sunshine completing the trail.
Thousands of people have so far been seen adventuring around the city of Norwich, map or app in hand, with the hopes of ticking each and every one off their list.
Sydney Long Ears GoGoHare, looks out over the water at Ranworth Broad next to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Broads Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
The trail began in Norwich with 50 “ears up” hares for the public to find, meanwhile wider in the county there are 18 moongazer hares.
Further on in the trail, a staggering 160 leveret sculptures were added to the streets of Norwich and the wider area.
Holly Hare by artist Paul Jackson is revealed. It was designed by Holly McKenna
All three trails have been organised by children charity Break and Wild in Art to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary year.
A spokesman for Break said: “Families with trail maps or the downloaded app continue to fill the streets near every hare sculpture around Norfolk. The sight of people enjoying family time, or being with friends is something which makes these sculpture trails particularly special.
Izabella Houston-Carter is one of the first people to complete the GoGo Hares sticker book.
“The app allows people to unlock a hare with a special code from the plaque by the sculpture.
“To date there have been 113,880 unlocks and around 180,000 trail maps circulating around the county too.
GoGoHares launch of The Mighty Quinn song to raise money for Break charity. Pictured with Hare LeQuin, outside The Puppet Theatre, left to right, Ian Woods from The Puppet Theatre, Peter Marron from Break, Samantha Elmhurst who painted Hare LeQuin and David Richardson from Ashtons. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
“Social media continues to buzz with pictures of people enjoying themselves and a sharing facility on the app, nurtures a community feel of the trail seekers demonstrating how popular this activity is.”
Over the next 20 or so pages please enjoy our picture special of the public enjoying the trail.
A busy first weekend for the GoGoHare trail. Yvette Widdowson, from Norwich, with Lewis the Timely Hare in Tombland.
Remember you can still purchase our special 60-page sticker album, which costs £5 and is a tribute to all the artists, hare sponsors and supporters who have helped create the trails.
There are 233 stickers to collect and we are publishing a voucher for free stickers every day.
GoGoHares team, and members of the public, filming at Cathedral Close in Norwich for their 'Hoppy' video.
Alternatively you can buy sticker packs for £1 as well as the £5 album at selected EDP and Norwich Evening News offices, Break shops, East of England Co-op stores, One Stop shops and independent retailers, online at www.edp24.co.uk/hares, and by calling 01603 772138.
Did your picture make it into the gallery? Let us know in the comments.
