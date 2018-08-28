Silent auction of artwork featured in charity’s annual ball

Young people create artwork at YMCA. PHOTO: YMCA Norfolk Archant

A major youth charity is inviting members of the community, businesses, young people, staff and volunteers to an Annual Celebration Ball this month.

YMCA Norfolk will be holding the Ball at Sprowston Manor Hotel on Friday, September 28.

The black-tie event will run from 7.30pm to 12pm and includes a three-course dinner and music by Wapscallions.

Art pieces designed by YMCA’s young people will be on offer at a silent auction at the event.

The artworks are related to each young person’s experiences and will include hand drawn sketches and photography. All proceeds of the evening will go towards supporting vulnerable young people in Norfolk.

The event will also feature a raffle, dancing, a sing-off and speeches from young people, who will share their stories.

To purchase tickets, contact judy.bailey@ymcanorfolk.org or 01603 340868.