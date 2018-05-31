Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Yappy Hour’ comes to Norwich Royal Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 12:53 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 24 August 2018

Jamie Finch, supervisor at Royal Norwich Golf Club, bringing his dog to the course. Picture: Jamie Finch

Jamie Finch, supervisor at Royal Norwich Golf Club, bringing his dog to the course. Picture: Jamie Finch

Jamie Finch

Norwich Royal Golf club are celebrating #NationalDogDay by welcoming them onto their course this Saturday.

‘Yappy Hour’, has been created by Director of Gold, Neil Lythgoe, in an attempt to make the club more family friendly.

He said: “We saw that Sunningdale Golf Club allow dog’s onto their course so we thought be would embrace it and give it a trial.

“Dog’s are a really big part of people’s families and we think it can really work.”

The Golf Club claims to be one of the premier golf clubs in Norfolk and is due to re-locate to Weston Longville in summer 2019.

Neil said: “The course has plenty of shade for the dog’s, we will also be laying out water bowls.”

The event is available for members at no extra cost between 1pm-4pm.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: WATCH: Red Arrows land in formation at Norwich Airport

Red Arrows at SaxonAir, at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists