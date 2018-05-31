Blitz Ball offers night of nostalgia and dance

King Size Papas will be performing at The Blitz Ball. PHOTO: King Sized Papas Archant

A night of nostalgia and dance has been promised at The Blitz Ball on Saturday, September 1.

Held at Wymondham ex-Services Club on Friarscroft Lane from 7.30pm, it will feature live music by the King Size Papas band and will be hosted by dance teacher Donna Poole.

Organisers are encouraging people to dress up in their favourite 1940s outfit for the occasion, and be photographed by Belinda Buxton.

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, of Wymondham Town Team who are organising the event, said everyone is welcome whether they know how to dance or not.

She said: “This promises to be a night of nostalgia and a chance for people to learn how to dance 1940s style with our dance teacher Donna.

There’s also the chance to see the King Size Papas who are well known in Norfolk.

Tickets are £12 plus booking fees and available at www.billetto.co.uk and searching The Blitz Ball.