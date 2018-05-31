Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blitz Ball offers night of nostalgia and dance

PUBLISHED: 09:48 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:48 28 August 2018

King Size Papas will be performing at The Blitz Ball. PHOTO: King Sized Papas

King Size Papas will be performing at The Blitz Ball. PHOTO: King Sized Papas

Archant

A night of nostalgia and dance has been promised at The Blitz Ball on Saturday, September 1.

Held at Wymondham ex-Services Club on Friarscroft Lane from 7.30pm, it will feature live music by the King Size Papas band and will be hosted by dance teacher Donna Poole.

Organisers are encouraging people to dress up in their favourite 1940s outfit for the occasion, and be photographed by Belinda Buxton.

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, of Wymondham Town Team who are organising the event, said everyone is welcome whether they know how to dance or not.

She said: “This promises to be a night of nostalgia and a chance for people to learn how to dance 1940s style with our dance teacher Donna.

There’s also the chance to see the King Size Papas who are well known in Norfolk.

Tickets are £12 plus booking fees and available at www.billetto.co.uk and searching The Blitz Ball.

Most Read

Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to rescue near Castle Mall

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Police.

Here comes the sun: Norfolk set to warm up for final weeks of holidays

Field of Sunflowers by the road at Clippesby

Manager of Norwich takeaway must pay £3,600 after food hygiene and safety breaches

The manager of Mega Munch has been ordered to pay £3,600 after a number of food hygiene and health safety breaches. Pic: Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists