Your chance to get involved in Guinness World Record attempt on Norfolk Day

South Norfolk Council is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest group of people dressed as hares. Picture: South Norfolk Council Archant

A country park will be the backdrop for a world record attempt this Norfolk Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Day logo 2 sponsors-a-a (69396605)iii Norfolk Day logo 2 sponsors-a-a (69396605)iii

South Norfolk Council is aiming to get a new record for the largest gathering of people dressed as hares into the Guinness Book of Records.

It is taking place at the Broads Authority’s Totally Broads Day at Whitlingham Country Park in Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, on Friday, July 27, 11am-3pm.

People taking part in the world record attempt need to gather outside the Whitlingham visitor centre between 1-2pm.

Participants need to wear any rabbit or hare ears, a tail and 12 whiskers, which can be painted on.

South Norfolk Council’s deputy leader, Michael Edney, said: “We hope as many people as possible can join us on the first Norfolk Day and help us get into the record books. It’s going to be a fantastic day of celebration across the county and we are proud to be part of it. Come along, have a great day.”