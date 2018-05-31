Search

Work soon to begin on Norwich church’s roof

PUBLISHED: 23:20 26 July 2018 | UPDATED: 23:20 26 July 2018

St Matthew's Church. Photo: Archant

St Matthew's Church. Photo: Archant

A Norwich church is celebrating raising the £100,000 it needs to replace it roof.

St Matthew’s Church, in Telegraph Lane West, Thorpe Hamlet, had launched an appeal to raise the funds, and the work will now take place over the next two months.

Churchwarden Celia Fryer said: “We are having our roof replaced during August and September.

“It is a great achievement that we raised the money in just a year.

“We would like to thank anyone that donated, came to our many fundraisers and had a great time doing this.”

Mrs Fryer said that while the work takes place in August and September the church will only be open on Sundays for services.

The church is also hosting a coffee morning and bric-a-brac and book sale this Saturday from 10am until midday.

For more information about St Matthew’s Church, in Thorpe Hamlet, visit the church’s website at www.stmatthewschurch.org.uk

