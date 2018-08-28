‘Sneak peak’ reveals Norwich restaurant will be listed in Good Food Guide 2019

The Woolf and Social restaurant on Nelson Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norwich restaurant will be among those listed in a soon-to-be-published guide celebrating the best eateries in the country.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Good Food Guide 2019 will be released on Thursday, serving up the nation’s best dining experiences, voted for by the public.

But, ahead of the official release, the guide released a “sneak peak” of some of its new additions on Twitter - including Woolf and Social, on Nelson Street in Norwich.

MORE: Norfolk restaurant named as one of the best spots to eat for vegetarians

A previous dish of pickled poached pear, chicory, whipped goats cheese, salted honey and covered with black ants and red termites from Woolf and Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A previous dish of pickled poached pear, chicory, whipped goats cheese, salted honey and covered with black ants and red termites from Woolf and Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Listed in the best budget category, the entry said: “Spawned from a popular street-food stall, this small-plates operation is the poster child for the Instagram generation of restaurants. Pre-loved furniture, a chalkboard wine list and a typewritten menu provide the backdrop for a straightforward collection of up-to-the-minute seasonal dishes.

“Shallow enamel bowls are piled high with the likes of ham hock and pickled vegetables, crisp-skinned sea trout with baby gem and samphire, or the justly popular buttermilk-fried chicken with sriracha mayo. And even better, every dish is £10 or under.”

On Twitter, the restaurant said they were “so chuffed”.

Woolf and Social was opened by Francis Woolf and his business partner Felix Rehberg in 2015.

It prides itself on a “seasonal small plates menu”, and has featured flying termites and black ants in some of its dishes.

Its sister eatery, fried chicken restaurant Woolf and Bird, which was based on Exchange Street in the city centre, closed early in 2018.

MORE: Norfolk restaurants named in Good Food Guide 2018