Woodforde’s flagship ale makes plastic bottle debut at Norwich City Football Club

Woodforde’s Brewery’s flagship brew – Wherry Amber Ale – makes its first-ever appearance in plastic bottles tomorrow (Saturday), at Norwich City’s home game against Middlesbrough. Picture: Woodforde's Brewery Archant

An award-winning Norfolk brewer is making one of its most popular beers available in plastic bottles.

Woodforde’s Brewery has responded to Norwich City fans’ thirst for its popular Wherry Amber Ale by making it available in recyclable plastic bottles.

The new 330ml bottles of Wherry will make their debut at the Canaries’ home game against Middlesbrough on Saturday, September 15 and will be available at food service kiosks throughout the Carrow Road stadium.

James Armitage, Woodforde’s commercial and marketing director said: “Wherry is our flagship ale, and it has never been available in plastic bottles before. I think it’s quite fitting that it makes its debut appearance in plastic in its home city as a result of its popularity among local football fans.”

Stuart Cox, Norwich City FC director of catering said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Woodforde’s to come up with this speedy way to serve what is proving to be a match-day favourite.”