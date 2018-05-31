‘I don’t want their chocolate’ - Norwich woman refuses compensation after ban from Tesco over Scottish mistaken identity

Aileen Mackellar was told she was banned from Tesco after a case of mistaken identity. Picture: Ashleigh Smith Ashleigh Smith

A woman who was wrongly banned from a Norwich Tesco store has refused a compensation offer from the firm.

Aileen Mackellar with her granddaughters Ava and Mollie. Picture: Ashleigh Smith Aileen Mackellar with her granddaughters Ava and Mollie. Picture: Ashleigh Smith

Aileen Mckellar was offered flowers, chocolates and restaurant vouchers after being left humiliated when staff in the Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road told her she was banned for swearing at staff a month before.

However, Mrs Mackellar had been mistaken for another woman who also had a Scottish accent.

Mrs Mackellar said: “I didn’t want their flowers or their chocolate, I wanted to confront the two women who had humiliated me and ask them why they thought they could make me feel this way.”

Mrs Mackellar, who lives in Little Plumstead, said: “They tried to give me vouchers for a restaurant but I didn’t want them. What I want is to confront these two girls but the manager told me I couldn’t do that. They were allowed to confront me and treat me that way in front of other customers but I’m not allowed to confront them?”

The 65-year-old added: “I felt partly they were trying to bribe me to try and make it all go away. The manager told me I’d be welcome to go back into the store but I’ll never set foot in there again. I can hardly even go into other stores because I’m looking around at other people, worried that they’ll do something wrong and I’ll get the blame again.”

She added: “If I was of an ethnic minority they would’ve had the police banging on their door, but because I’m Scottish no one seemed to care and they didn’t take it as seriously.” Mrs Mackellar’s daughter Ashleigh Smith said: “As soon as she walked into the meeting with the manager, my mum told him she didn’t want these chocolates or flowers they tried to give her.

“We left in a rush because mum was so upset and they asked me to take the restaurant vouchers for mum in case she was feeling better in the future. I returned them to the manager today with a letter explaining that we don’t want the vouchers, they won’t make what happened go away.”

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are sorry for the experience Mrs MacKellar had visiting our Wroxham Road Express. Our store manager has called to apologise directly and we would be delighted to welcome her back to store.”

They confirmed that this was a case of mistaken identity, and that Mrs MacKellar was not banned from the store.