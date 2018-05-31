Search

When Eastenders swapped Walford for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:02 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 13 August 2018

Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco), Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) and Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98

Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco), Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) and Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98

In August 1998, the cast of Eastenders swapped Albert Square in Walford for the Norfolk Broads.

Back row, from left: Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco), Matthew Jay Lewis (Chris Clark), Joe Absolom (Matthew Rose), Andrew Lynford (Simon Raymond), Mark Homer (Tony Hills). Front row, from left: Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco), Melanie Clark Pullen (Mary Flaherty), Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16.6.98Back row, from left: Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco), Matthew Jay Lewis (Chris Clark), Joe Absolom (Matthew Rose), Andrew Lynford (Simon Raymond), Mark Homer (Tony Hills). Front row, from left: Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco), Melanie Clark Pullen (Mary Flaherty), Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16.6.98

Leaving behind the Queen Vic, Gianni, Beppe and Teresa di Marco, along with Mathew Rose, Simon Raymond, Chris Clark and Mary from the pub made The Ferry Inn at Horning their new watering hole.

Producers promised viewers a holiday plot line which would be ‘at least as good as the Mitchells in Paris or Ian Beale in Italy’.

But the storyline, which featured sex, crime, romance and tragedy proved controversial for some viewers who where worried the plot gave the wrong impression of the Broads.

Viewers flooded the phone lines of Radio Norfolk to comment of the depiction of the waterways including the moment Teresa di Marco hurled a frying pan into the water. A scene which prompted a Broad’s Authority spokesperson to issue the advice: “We would not recommend people throwing things into the water, but I think the act of throwing a frying pan came over as a stupid act done for effect.”

Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco), Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) and Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco), Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) and Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98

Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco), Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) and Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco), Michael Greco (Beppe di Marco) and Marc Bannerman (Gianni di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98

Andrew Lynford (Simon Raymond) and Matthew Jay Lewis (Chris Clark). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith16/6/98Andrew Lynford (Simon Raymond) and Matthew Jay Lewis (Chris Clark). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith16/6/98

Melanie Clark Pullen (Mary Flaherty) and Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98Melanie Clark Pullen (Mary Flaherty) and Leila Birch (Teresa di Marco). Eastenders brat pack filming on The Broads, Horning Photo: Bill Smith 16/6/98

