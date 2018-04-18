Snakes spotted in Sprowston - but what should you do if you see one?

Grass snake (Natrix natrix) is a Eurasian non-venomous snake. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Simon002

Several snakes have been spotted by residents in Sprowston while out and about today (April 18).

Snakes are now coming out of hibernation and are bound to be seen out in the sun.

But how dangerous are they and what should you do if you see one?

Helen Baczkowska, Conservation Officer at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “In Norfolk we have grass snakes and adders and also slow worms, which look like snakes but are actually lizards.

“Both grass snakes and adders are now emerging from hibernation and will be basking in the sun to warm up, which is probably why people are seeing them. They are a bit sleepy in the morning and evening when the temperature drops and will be basking a lot in the weather. Just like us they like to really soak up the first sunny days of the year.”

She added: “Snakes are shy and if you see one you are very lucky, but you should leave it well alone. They are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act like all wild creatures and to harm them is an offence.

“Grass snakes and slow worms do not bite and are not venomous. Adders will not bite unless provoked and will hide if they hear you coming. Their venom is very mild, but please leave them alone just in case and wear stout boots covering the ankle when walking on heaths and sand dunes.

“If you find an injured snake, ring RSPCA or local animal rescue.”