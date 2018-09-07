Search

Fairly lights and candles - what caused the 132 house fires in Norwich last year?

07 September, 2018 - 07:00
A kitchen damaged by a house fire caused in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

A kitchen damaged by a house fire caused in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

There was a house fire in Norwich every three days last year, new figures show.

The data, from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, shows there were 132 house fires over the course of 2017.

Figures are broken down by postcode, with the majority - 27 - taking place in NR3, followed by 23 in NR2, 21 in NR1, 19 in NR7, 11 in NR6, 10 in both NR5 and NR4, seven in NR9 and just three in NR8.

Five were caused by candles - including one which was knocked over - while 51, unsurprisingly the majority, were caused by cookers and ovens.

Of that 31, six were because of negligent use, but five were because of a faulty electricity supply.

Another nine fires were caused by faults with wiring, cables and plugs, three to batteries and one to an electric blanket.

