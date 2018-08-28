Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wetherspoon pubs to stop selling Jagerbombs over Brexit

PUBLISHED: 15:06 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 12 September 2018

Jagerbomb ready to mix. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jagerbomb ready to mix. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Wetherspoon is to step selling Jagerbombs after the company announced it will no longer be stocking the German herbal liqueur used to make the popular drink.

The move comes as the pub company looks to increase its range of drinks from UK and non-EU producers.

The pubs will stop selling French brandies Courvoisier VS and Hennessy Fine de Cognac as well as Jagermeister, which is mixed with energy drink to make a Jagerbomb.

MORE: Wetherspoon to ban dogs from all its pubs

They will be replaced with E&J Brandy (the number two selling brandy in the US), Black Bottle (the number one selling brandy in Australia) and Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England.

The company said the move will lead to lower prices across its 880 pubs from September 26.

Wetherspoon has already replaced Champagne with sparkling wines from the UK and Australia as well as German wheat beers with those from the UK.

Chairman Tim Martin, a strong supporter of Brexit, said: “The three new products will be offered at a lower price than those they are replacing.

“This is a significant move by us and highlights our commitment to offering an excellent range of UK and world products, with the emphasis on quality and value for the two million customers who visit our pubs each week.

“In blind tastings conducted by Wetherspoon, the new products were more popular than those they are replacing.

“Many commentators talk of a ‘cliff-edge’ if the UK ‘crashes out’ of the EU without a deal.

“In reality, there is no cliff-edge, only sunlit uplands beyond the EU’s protectionist system of quotas and tariffs.

“All EU products have UK or non-EU replacements, often at equal or better quality and price.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to Norwich nightclub director found dead in city

Ibish Peri (second from right) with Dawn, Steve and Dogan Peri at the former Rocco's nightclub. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Man found dead in property above city nightclub

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Updated: ‘We wish we didn’t live here’ - Neighbours react after Norwich ‘hunting knife’ stabbing

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cyclist whose body was found in Norwich alleyway died due to ‘excessive alcohol consumption’, inquest hears

An inquest has opened into the death of Warren Dowling. Photo: Dowling family

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide