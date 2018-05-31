Search

Updated

Wetherspoon to ban dogs from all its pubs

PUBLISHED: 11:50 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 August 2018

The bar at the Wetherspoon pub 'The William Adams' on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Wetherspoon announces no more exceptions to its long-standing no dogs policy.

The national pub chain has recently asserted that the policy, which has been in place since 1979, will be strictly enforced from Monday September 10. From this date only assistance dogs will be allowed in any of the pubs including garden areas.

Wetherspoon said that in recent years it has allowed a few exceptions to the rule, but are no longer willing to do so.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon said: “Even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable. We welcome a lot of children and families and younger children in particular can be unpredictable around dogs and many are scared of dogs.”

Another reason given was: “We serve a lot of food.”

A number of Norfolk pubs do still welcome dogs.

Among those is The Eagle on Newmarket Road in Norwich, which not only welcomes dogs but offers them their own menu of Lily’s Kitchen pet food.

Owner James Linder said: “Dogs are essentially part of the family and we find they add to the atmosphere of the pub. As long as they are well behaved and you take health and safety concerns into account then it’s a nice thing to do.”

What do you think about no dogs policies? Let us know in the comments.

