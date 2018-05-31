Costessey mum ‘unbelievably happy’ after losing five stone in just nine months

Sarah Carrs said she feels much healthier since losing weight. Picture: Courtesy of Slimming World Archant

A Costessey mum has lost a third of her weight after becoming unhappy with her size and the example she was setting to her daughter.

Sarah Carrs, 43, has gone from 15st to 9st in just nine months.

Following her life-changing weight loss Ms Carrs has been chosen to represent the Wensum Slimming World group in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2018 contest.

The competition recognises women across the country for making long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Ms Carrs, who has gone from a size 18 to a size 10, said: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my losing weight it has literally changed my life.

Mum of one Sarah Carrs said she is able to do things with her daughter that she couldn't before. Picture: Courtesy of Slimming World Mum of one Sarah Carrs said she is able to do things with her daughter that she couldn't before. Picture: Courtesy of Slimming World

“I’m able to do things with my daughter that I had always avoided. We just came back from the most amazing holiday where I was able to enjoy the pool everyday with her which made me so unbelievably happy.”

The mum of one joined the Wensum Slimming World group in August 2017 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size.

“I was the biggest I’d ever been, and bringing up my amazing daughter, I knew I wasn’t seeing the right example to her and I wanted to be around as long as I possibly can,” she said.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like spaghetti bolognese, curries and roast dinners.

“Now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.”

Ms Carrs will now go forward to the regional finals of the competition, putting her in the running for the national title, which will be announced in November.

Steve Little, who runs the Wensum group, said: “I’m so proud of Sarah. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Norwich to change their lives in the same way.”