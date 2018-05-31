Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 14: The Mousehold Street poltergeist
Norwich City Council’s housing department was used to receiving requests from its tenants to move to another area, but the very unusual reason for wanting to leave caused a few eyebrows to raise: there was, claimed the family in question, an unwanted lodger at the city property – a resident poltergeist.
This week the weird ones discuss poltergeist activity and share some spooky poltergeist encounters from around Norwich. Also, Stacia gives some sage like advice about talking to dolls...