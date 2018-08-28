Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 18: The Norfolk dim-out and a chat with Mark Finbow

PUBLISHED: 06:30 31 August 2018

The big Norfolk dim-out mystery. Date: 29 Nov 1980. Picture: EN Library

The big Norfolk dim-out mystery. Date: 29 Nov 1980. Picture: EN Library

Archant

This week playwright Mark Finbow from the theatre company The Keeper’s Daughter joins us for a chat about his new production which is inspired by the Rendlesham incident (yes we know that is in Suffolk). We also have a chat about the mysterious Norfolk dim-out which happened just a month before Rendlesham...was it a coincidence or was it a cover-up?

Most Read

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Man died after fall in “play fight” with best friend that got out of hand

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists