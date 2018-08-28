Weird Norfolk Podcast - Episode 18: The Norfolk dim-out and a chat with Mark Finbow
The big Norfolk dim-out mystery. Date: 29 Nov 1980. Picture: EN Library
This week playwright Mark Finbow from the theatre company The Keeper’s Daughter joins us for a chat about his new production which is inspired by the Rendlesham incident (yes we know that is in Suffolk). We also have a chat about the mysterious Norfolk dim-out which happened just a month before Rendlesham...was it a coincidence or was it a cover-up?