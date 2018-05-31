Search

Norfolk to stay ‘mostly dry’ this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:23 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 10 August 2018

Norfolk is to stay mostly dry this weekend. File photo of Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk is to stay mostly dry this weekend. File photo of Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Today’s rain should clear up by tonight and remain at bay until tomorrow morning.

After a fresher day today with a light westerly wind and temperatures as low as 8C, Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said that tonight is likely to be dry with the rain storms that passed over the region clearing up.

Weatherquest also said Saturday will be ‘mostly dry’ but with some rain possibly creeping in towards the end of the day from around 6pm. Maximum temperatures have been predicted as up to 22C.

Sunday has been forecast as a wet day with rain moving in from the west of the region in the afternoon after a dry start. Temperatures are set to peak around 25C in the east.

Looking forward to Monday, some sunshine is forecast to start but clouds are due to appear with the chance of some thunderstorms creeping in. There’s a light westerly wind predicted with maximum temperatures of up to 24C expected.

