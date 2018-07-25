Video

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

Lightning over Norwich. Picture: Dan Holly Dan Holly

Fresh weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk as temperatures are set to hit 35C.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warnings for large parts of the county, except the eastern coast, with the warnings in place from 2pm to 9pm today and 2pm until the end of the day tomorrow.

The warnings state that “there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

It adds: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

Norwich-based Weatherquest said temperatures are expected to reach 34C inland today, but will feel fresher on the coast.

Tonight is likely to be hot and humid, with a few thundery showers possible and the lowest temperatures predicted to range from 16C to 20C, they said.

Tomorrow is likely to be even hotter - expected the be the warmest day of the year, forecasters in the region have warned the mercury could reach 35C or 36C.

On Wednesday, Weatherquest’s Adam Drury said: “On Friday there is an initial low risk of a few spots of rain to the west and thunder storms in the afternoon with good chance of heavy storms across the county.”

On Saturday, any thunderstorms are expected to clear away, though there may be some showers, with much cooler temperatures of 23C to 26C likely.

An amber heat health watch warning remains in place for the region, with people being warned to try to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.