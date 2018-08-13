Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Is it the end of summer? Heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast with weather warning still in place

13 August, 2018 - 15:21
Rain could turn heavy this afternoon and evening. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Rain could turn heavy this afternoon and evening. Photo: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

After a patchy weekend of weather more rain is set to fall this afternoon and into this evening with a yellow weather warning still in place.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said that today will be fairly cloudy across the region with showers becoming especially likely this afternoon.

The rain is expected turn heavy and thunderstorms are likely in places across East Anglia with temperatures set to reach no higher than 23C.

Tonight is set to see a higher chance of heavy showers with the Met Office weather warning in place until 10pm, with the potential for flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

The warning states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The lowest temperatures are forecast to dip to around 13C.

Tomorrow is predicted to be a drier, warmer day with temperatures creeping back to around 25C at their highest.

It may be cloudy but some sunny spells will break through.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists