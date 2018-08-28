Search

Wayland prisoner accused of escaping after treatment at Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 31 August 2018

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

A prisoner has appeared in court accused of escaping after being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Shane Farrington, 35, is accused of committing the offence on April 24 this year.

Farrington, of HM Prison Norwich, Knox Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 31).

The defendant indicated he was likely to plead guilty to the matter although the offence can only be heard in the crown court.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court and will be heard on September 28.

It is understood the incident happened while Farrington, then an inmate at HMP Wayland, was being transported from the N&N after treatment. He was quickly caught.

