Water, sun cream and summer clothes provided to help Norwich’s homeless in the heatwave

Norwich's homeless are being provided with water, sun cream and summer clothing during the hot weather. Picture: bodnarchuk bodnarchuk

Extra efforts are being made to support rough sleepers in Norwich during the heatwave.

As temperatures are predicted to reach 35C people supporting the city’s homeless are adapting their services to help those who are most at risk during the hot weather.

The Met Office has issued a level three heat-health watch warning for the East of England.

Advising people to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, the warning is the third most severe heat-wave warning the organisation can issue.

To make sure that the city’s homeless stay safe during the hot weather, staff at the Pottergate ARC are handing out bottles of water and making sun cream available.

Nicola Darkin, manager of the Pottergate ARC, a Pathways hub offering a safe and welcoming drop-in centre with access to washing facilities, advocacy services and food. She explained staff were following the advice of Public Health England by making sure service users have access to water, appropriate clothing and sun cream.

She said: “We have purchased bottles of water to give out and we have supplies during and for after we close so that users can take some water with them when they go.

Adding that the centre also had suitable clothing for the warm weather available Ms Darkin added: “If anyone is concerned about a homeless person ring the Pathway’s Team, the Arc or let them know the Arc will provide water and facilities during heat wave.”

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins Housing Trust said: “Rain or shine, the Pathways outreach team goes out every day to offer support and advice to people who are sleeping rough in the city and also to respond to reports of those who might be vulnerable.

“We check on the wellbeing of people, including those who may be particularly suffering in the hot weather.”

Directing people who wanted to escape the hot temperatures to the organisation’s learning and development centre Under 1 Roof in Westwick Street. Dr Sheldon added: “We’re fortunate to have air conditioning in the building and we have been encouraging people to stay hydrated – we’ve gone through a lot of water!”

The Pathways team can be contacted via 01603 980799