Video

Did you do Run Norwich 2018? See yourself cross the finish line in our video

PUBLISHED: 15:38 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:13 05 August 2018

The start of Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Castle Mall

The start of Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Castle Mall

Archant

Were you one of the thousands of runners who crossed the Run Norwich finish line?

Seven thousand runners took part in the fourth event on Sunday, which involved a 10-kilometre city centre course.

Can you spot yourself finishing the race in our video?

MORE: Man who died for six minutes in at last Run Norwich celebrates crossing finish line one year on

