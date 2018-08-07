Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows near miss at Norfolk Showground roundabout

A near miss on the Norfolk Showground roundabout. Picture: GS Archant

This is the moment a car narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle after being cut up on the Norfolk Showground roundabout.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dashcam footage shows the cars pull up to the roundabout off the A47 slip-road next to each other, with the right lane only to be used for exiting towards Norwich.

However, while on the roundabout, the driver in the right lane suddenly turns to the left to rejoin the A47, causing the driver of the vehicle filming to brake suddenly to avoid a crash as he continued around the roundabout to the Longwater business park.

To have rejoined the A47 safely, the car should have been in the left lane.