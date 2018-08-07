Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows near miss at Norfolk Showground roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:43 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:33 08 August 2018

A near miss on the Norfolk Showground roundabout. Picture: GS

A near miss on the Norfolk Showground roundabout. Picture: GS

Archant

This is the moment a car narrowly avoided crashing into another vehicle after being cut up on the Norfolk Showground roundabout.

The dashcam footage shows the cars pull up to the roundabout off the A47 slip-road next to each other, with the right lane only to be used for exiting towards Norwich.

However, while on the roundabout, the driver in the right lane suddenly turns to the left to rejoin the A47, causing the driver of the vehicle filming to brake suddenly to avoid a crash as he continued around the roundabout to the Longwater business park.

To have rejoined the A47 safely, the car should have been in the left lane.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists