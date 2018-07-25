Search

Warrant issued for man’s arrest in connection with Sprowston home cannabis raid

25 July, 2018 - 08:28
Officers carried out a warrant at the property on Blue Boar Lane, near Wroxham Road, at around 6.50am on Tuesday, April 17. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A man arrested in connection with the discovery of more than 100 cannabis plants in Sprowston has failed to return on bail.

The man, who is in his 20s and from the Norwich area, was arrested on April 17 this year on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

It followed a raid on a property at Blue Boar Lane, near Wroxham Road, on April 17, where police seized more than 100 cannabis plants inside.

The man was bailed until May 6, but has failed to return, police said.

A warrant has now been issued for breach of bail.

• Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.

