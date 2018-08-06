Video

Temperatures to hit 32C before thunderstorms end hot spell

Predicted overnight thunder storms and rain could bring the sunny weather to an end this week. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Rain showers and thunder storms are expected to break the long-running high temperatures across the region.

Localised downpours from the south are predicted to start between 9pm and 10pm tomorrow, according to Phil Garner, a forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest.

But before that, Mr Garner said inland temperatures could reach 32C tomorrow.

“We are looking at another standard day,” he added.

The forecaster warned the evening during predicted thundery showers would be humid.

He said the rain would move towards eastern areas overnight and finish around 7am.

Showers are predicted amid a level 3 hot weather alert for East Anglia, issued by the Met Office.

There is a 90pc probability of heatwave conditions until tomorrow evening. Very hot temperatures are likely to carry on today and then peaking tomorrow.

Advice from Norfolk County Council’s Public Health team for the elderly and vulnerable includes staying out of the heat, cooling yourself down, keeping environments cool, looking out for others and being aware of yourself if you have health problem or if you or others feel unwell.

Mr Garner added that inland temperatures on Wednesday could reach 27C.

On Thursday temperatures will drop to 22C and there will be more cloud.

There could also be outbreaks of rain in the east of the region that day.

Temperatures will remain around 23C on Friday.

“It will be noticeably cooler,” said Mr Garner.

Advice on how to stay safe in a heatwave

Stay out of the heat:

■Keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm;

■If you have to go out, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat;

■Avoid extreme physical exertion;

■Wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes;

Cool yourself down:

■Have plenty of cold drinks, and avoid excess alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks;

■Eat cold foods, particularly salads and fruit with a high water content;

■Take a cool shower, bath or body wash;

■Sprinkle water over the skin or clothing, or keep a damp cloth on the back of your neck;

Keeping your environment cool:

■Keep your living space cool, which is especially important for infants, the elderly or those with chronic health conditions or those who cannot look after themselves;

■Place a thermometer in your main living room and bedroom to keep a check on the temperature;

■Keep windows that are exposed to the sun closed during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped;

■Close curtains that receive morning or afternoon sun, however, care should be taken with metal blinds and dark curtains, as these can absorb heat – consider replacing or putting reflective material in-between them and the window space;

■Turn off non-essential lights and electrical equipment – they generate heat;

■Keep indoor plants and bowls of water in the house as evaporation helps cool the air;

■If possible, move into a cooler room, especially for sleeping;

■Electric fans may provide some relief, if temperatures are below 35°C - consider putting up external shading outside windows;

■Grow trees and leafy plants near windows to act as natural air-conditioners;

Looking out for others:

■Keep an eye on isolated, elderly, ill or very young people and make sure they are able to keep cool

■Ensure that babies, children or elderly people are not left alone in stationary cars;

■Check on elderly or sick neighbours, family or friends every day during a heatwave;

■Being alert and calling a doctor or social services if someone is unwell or further help is needed;

If you have a health problem:

■Keep medicines below 25C or in the refrigerator (read any leaflets with medication);

■Seek medical advice if you are suffering from a chronic medical condition or taking multiple medications;

If you or others feel unwell:

■Try to get help if you feel dizzy, weak, anxious or have intense thirst and headache;

■Move to a cool place as soon as possible and measure your body temperature;

■Drinking water or fruit juice to rehydrate;

■Resting immediately in a cool place if you have painful muscular spasms (particularly in the legs, arms or abdomen, in many cases after sustained exercise during very hot weather), and drink oral rehydration solutions containing electrolytes;

■Medical attention is needed if heat cramps last more than one hour;

■Consulting your doctor if you feel unusual symptoms or if symptoms persist.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/heatwave