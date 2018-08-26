Search

Video

Watch: Take a look around Wacky World, the huge inflatable play area coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 26 August 2018

Wacky World is heading to the University of East Anglia. Pic: Wacky World

Wacky World is heading to the University of East Anglia. Pic: Wacky World

Wacky World

The UK’s largest touring inflatable indoor fun park is heading to Norwich.

Wacky World, which organisers Fun Leisure describe as a “one of a kind inflatable arena”, will be visiting the University of East Anglia in October.

Among the inflatable fun which could be on offer are a giant bouncy castle, last man standing, total meltdown, vertical drop slide, human wrecking ball, an assault course, football shootout and extreme hungry hippos.

There will be sessions for children and families, but also adult only sessions.

Wacky World will be at the UEA on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7.

Wacky World is heading to the University of East Anglia. Pic: Wacky World

Tickets and prices here.

