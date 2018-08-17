Video

Eyewitness describes ‘smoking and crackling’ of VW camper van fire

A VW camper van was on fire at a mid Norfolk industrial estate this afternoon.

Two crews from Sprowston and Earlham attended the blaze and extinguished the flames within minutes.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, described the fire “smoking and crackling” as crews raced to the scene, just ten miles drive from the centre of Norwich.

He said: “I was picking up my car from the Lenwade industrial estate and started driving back to Norwich.

“I could see smoke so I got out of my car to look and saw the Volkswagen camper van on fire.

“It started to crackle and get worse and started to pop and bang a bit.”

He added: “About seven or eight minutes later the fire engine turned up.

“The fire was out before police arrived.

“I don’t believe anyone was injured. It was just one male in the van and he moved back away from the flames.

“But people were still driving through when it was on fire - being a camper van it probably had bottles of gas on board.”

The blaze happened in the afternoon of Friday, August 16, on Norwich Road, at a lay-by near the Bears Grill burger van, between Taverham and Lenwade.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they were called at 2.03pm and were on scene at 2.17pm, with the fire put out by 2.22pm.

Norfolk Police also attended to provide traffic control, and said no one is believed to have been injured.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a highway obstruction near Morton on the Hill by the fire service at about ten past two to reports of a camper van on fire.

“We were called to attend for traffic control and we were on scene at 2.41pm.

“The incident was closed at 3.10pm.”

