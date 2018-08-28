Volunteers give Dementia day centre a facelift

Kneeling, front, Age UK Norwich trustee Pete Kelley, standing left to right Alison Bessey, Emma Roper and Tricia Marshall. On ladder at back, Sarah Hornsby. Picture: Alison Bessey Archant

Volunteers from a city company turned out to brighten the lives of older people on Saturday, with a facelift at a day centre for those living with dementia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers turned out to brighten the lives of older people, with a face-lift at a day centre for those with dementia.

Staff from ReAssure, a life and pensions company, were among those who picked up a paint brush to decorate the kitchen, dining room and reception area of The Marion Road Centre at the weekend.

The centre offers care for people with dementia, cognitive stimulation therapy and a home-cooked lunch.

Manager Alison Bessey said: “People attending the centre helped us choose the colours, and the redecoration has been based on the latest research, using plain and strongly contrasting colours, which are also quite restful.”

ReAssure has trained more than 500 of its staff as dementia friends.

To learn more about Marion Road Centre, and arrange a trial visit, call Alison Bessey on 01603 667944. The centre also offers regular social activities and support for carers.