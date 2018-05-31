Search

Volunteer gardening and clean-up sessions at city green spaces

PUBLISHED: 07:29 20 August 2018

Volunteers from the Lakenham and Town Close Green Spaces Group, The Conservation Volunteers, and City Council, clearing the grass bank along the Lakenham Way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gardening enthusiasts can take part in a community clean-up this week.

Lakenham and Town Close Green Spaces is holding gardening and general tidy up sessions in Norwich on Wednesday, August 22 and Saturday, August 25.

The gentle gardening event on August 22 is taking place at Beaumont Place, (NR2 2HH), from 10am-noon.

People are encouraged to bring their own gloves and tools.

A gardening and tidying up session is happening on August 25 at St Stephen’s Gate from 10am-noon.

Participants should meet at Regina Road (NR1 3QZ), off Victoria Street.

Lakenham and Town Close Green Spaces group takes on gardening projects to improve areas in Lakenham and Town Close, in Norwich.

As well as clean-ups, the group holds a weekly Tuckswood Food Growing Project.

For group details email LTCGreenSpaces@hotmail.co.uk

