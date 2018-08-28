Video

‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

An auctioneer has described acquiring a disused collection of classic cars and bikes as a “Holy Grail” moment.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglian Motor Auctions gained the collection last week, which includes a rare and expensive Vincent Black Shadow.

Auctioneer and classic sales manager Tristram Belemore-Smith said he is expecting the collection, which is being sold as separate items, to come to around £250,000 or quarter of a million pounds.

Comprising of 22 motorbikes and six cars, other highlights of the collection include a 1985 Porsche 911, and two 1960s Austin Healey Frogeye Sprites.

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The cars and bikes were in the possession of a man, who Mr Belemore-Smith chose not to name, who had inherited them from his father eight years ago, who is now selling the property storing them.

However the motor vehicles had seemingly been left in a barn in Costessey, Norwich, for the duration of that time.

Mr Belemore-Smith, 39, said: “The collection is really rare and valuable. The Vincent bikes are very hard to find.

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Some of the rare motorbikes that are coming up for sale, including the Vincent Black Shadow (left). Picture: ANTONY KELLY East Anglian Motor Auctions. Some of the rare motorbikes that are coming up for sale, including the Vincent Black Shadow (left). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“The Vincent Black Shadow should fetch between £30-40,000.

“It’s a once in a lifetime find, the Holy Grail if you will. It won’t happen to me again.”

Matt Hull, editor of Classic Bikes Guide, from Yaxham, said: “The Vincent Black Shadow was made in the late 40s, early 50s.

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Some of the rare motorbikes that are coming up for sale, including the Vincent Black Shadow (left). Picture: ANTONY KELLY East Anglian Motor Auctions. Some of the rare motorbikes that are coming up for sale, including the Vincent Black Shadow (left). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“It was the fastest motorcycle in the world, the equivalent in the car world of having a Bentley. It was 1000CC when everything else was 500CC.

“I think they road tested it at 124-5mph. You can imagine how that felt back then.

“Whoever buys it will be really quite lucky - it’s quite an amazing machine, a beautiful bike.”

Classic bikes up for auction. PHOTO: East Anglian Motor Auctions Classic bikes up for auction. PHOTO: East Anglian Motor Auctions

In addition to the Vincent Black Shadow are a Vincent Comet and two Vincent Rapids, which Mr Belemore-Smith expects to make £20-25,000 each.

Vincent Motorcycles was a British manufacturer of motorcycles from 1928 to 1955. The Black Shadow, created in 1948 was at one time the world’s fastest production motorcycle.

Also up for auction will be a BSA and Norton motorcycle, and two Landrovers.

Classic bikes up for auction. PHOTO: East Anglian Motor Auctions Classic bikes up for auction. PHOTO: East Anglian Motor Auctions

The cars and bikes will be sold at East Anglian Motor Auctions’ next Classic and Retro Auction on Coppersmith Way in Wymondham, on October 6 from 12pm.