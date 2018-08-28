Unique beer, a free ceilidh, and lots of food at Veggie Fest 2018

Wymondham Abbey in the spring sunshine. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A Norfolk brewery has created a unique beer specially for a meat-free extravaganza in a historic location this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Abbey Beer has been manufactured by Wolf Brewery in Attleborough for Veggie Fest, held at Wymondham Abbey on September 8.

The beer is 3.7pc and golden coloured, with a citrus taste. It is only available through the Abbey.

Included in the line up of food and drink is Harleston Cider Company, Javabean, Vette’s Veggie Van, Ronaldo’s, Norfolk Raider Cider and Scrubby Oak Fine Foods.

There will also be a free Ceilidh, a ukelele band, craft and gift stalls, and an appearance from PACT hedgehogs and the Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Abbey Deacon Louisa has challenged the clergy and congregation to make their best veggie chilli, with visitors invited to help out the judging process.

The event is free and from 11am-3pm.