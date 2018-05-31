UEA ‘remains committed’ to delayed Norwich Rugby Club move
PUBLISHED: 07:28 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 23 August 2018
Archant Norfolk 2016
The UEA says it remains committed to Norwich Rugby Club’s proposed despite the plans being put on hold.
Last week we revealed how the club has been forced to delay its move to the University of East Anglia (UEA) due to an issue with the council.
The club wanted to fund its relocation by selling existing home at Beeston Hyrne to a housing developer.
But club president Andy Pott said Norfolk County Council wants an ‘expensive’ roundabout to be built alongside any new housing development at its site off North Walsham Road.
The club received planning permission to move the UEA’s playing fields at Colney Lane in 2016.
A UEA spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the results of the discussions between the club and the council and we remain committed to the proposal which will improve the existing sporting facilities and ensure they can be used for the benefit of everyone in the community.”