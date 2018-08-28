Investigation underway following ‘unexplained death’ near Norwich city centre pub
PUBLISHED: 18:13 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 19:42 16 September 2018
Police are investigating following the death of a man in Norwich city centre.
Officers were called to Old Post Office Court, near the Walnut Tree Shades pub, shortly after 5pm today to assist the ambulance service.
Police have cordoned off an alleyway opposite the pub where it is believed the body was found.
A member of the public, who did not want to be named, said a man turning his car around in the alley spotted the body.
He said a pub customer then went over to check the man’s pulse.
“I think the driver called it in [to the emergency services],” the member of the public said.
“He looked like he had been there for some time, possibly all night.”
He said the body was found near to the steps of a fire escape.
A Norfolk police spokesman said officers are currently on scene investigating the incident.
The spokesman said the death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.
