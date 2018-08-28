Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Investigation underway following ‘unexplained death’ near Norwich city centre pub

PUBLISHED: 18:13 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 19:42 16 September 2018

Police at the scene of an unexplained death in Old Post Office Court in Norwich. Picture: Luke Powell

Police at the scene of an unexplained death in Old Post Office Court in Norwich. Picture: Luke Powell

Archant

Police are investigating following the death of a man in Norwich city centre.

The area cordoned off by police at Old Post Office Court in Norwich is near to the Walnut Tree Shades pub. Picture: Luke PowellThe area cordoned off by police at Old Post Office Court in Norwich is near to the Walnut Tree Shades pub. Picture: Luke Powell

Officers were called to Old Post Office Court, near the Walnut Tree Shades pub, shortly after 5pm today to assist the ambulance service.

Police have cordoned off an alleyway opposite the pub where it is believed the body was found.

A member of the public, who did not want to be named, said a man turning his car around in the alley spotted the body.

He said a pub customer then went over to check the man’s pulse.

Police at the scene of an unexplained death in Old Post Office Court in Norwich. Picture: Luke PowellPolice at the scene of an unexplained death in Old Post Office Court in Norwich. Picture: Luke Powell

“I think the driver called it in [to the emergency services],” the member of the public said.

“He looked like he had been there for some time, possibly all night.”

He said the body was found near to the steps of a fire escape.

A Norfolk police spokesman said officers are currently on scene investigating the incident.

The spokesman said the death is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hundreds set to attend candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub ower Ibish Peri

Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee

Six Norfolk police officers assaulted in night of ‘shocking violence’

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. Picture Andy Symonds

Body found in River Yare believed to be that of missing man Tony Green

Tony Green. Picture: Margret Green

Video: Pub in Norwich’s Golden Triangle set to close

Landlord Oscar Gerdes behind the bar at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated: Investigation underway following ‘unexplained death’ near Norwich city centre pub

Police at the scene of an unexplained death in Old Post Office Court in Norwich. Picture: Luke Powell

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide