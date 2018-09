A47 lane blocked by broken down lorry

Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A lane of the A47 has been blocked by a broken down lorry.

Lane one of the A47 slip road Great Yarmouth-bound has been blocked by the breakdown near Trowse Newton.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the crash at 5.30pm, including a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crew from Carrow, who left the scene at 5.43pm.