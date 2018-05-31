Search

Teams from across the region gather for bowls tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:30 30 July 2018

Saturday July 28 saw 24 teams from clubs across the region enter the annual Triples Tournament at Hethersett Social Bowls Club.

Archant

More than 20 bowls teams gathered at the weekend for an annual tournament.

John, Carole and Jenna Slaughter win the annual Triples Tournament at Hethersett Social Bowls Club. PHOTO: Carloe SlughterJohn, Carole and Jenna Slaughter win the annual Triples Tournament at Hethersett Social Bowls Club. PHOTO: Carloe Slughter

The teams battled their way through five games in the initial rounds.

Many of the games were very close but two teams from Hethersett got into the semi final led by Martyn Ellis and John Slaughter.

Also in the semi-final were a team from The Mitre led by Julie Rust and a team from Wymondham Dell Elvin led by Brian Elvin.

The final between Hethersett and The Mitre was won by John, Carole and Jenna Slaughter from Hethersett.

Carole Slaughter, chair of Hethersett Social Bowls Club said: “It was a long day but enjoyed by all who took part.

“Our thanks to Colney Phsyio for sponsoring the prizes and a donation from the event will soon be made to The Big C.”

