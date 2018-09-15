Unfair, or just an opinion? Some of the harshest TripAdvisor reviews of Norfolk restaurants

Are these TripAdvisor reviews too harsh? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto This content is subject to copyright.

Online review websites are nothing if not divisive.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For many they are an invaluable source of information, a guide to good experiences and the key to avoiding bad ones.

But they have come under fire for a lack of moderation, and the negative impact that falsified or unfair reviews can have on businesses.

Earlier this week, Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson spoke out about the impact of websites including TripAdvisor, warning that it was akin to cyberbullying, and “destroys lives”.

MORE: ‘Children should eat what they are given’ - Norwich restaurateur defends TripAdvisor takedowns



We’ve pulled together a collection of one-star restaurant reviews of eateries in Norfolk, leaving out the name of the restaurant and the poster.

Is everyone entitled to share their opinion, and are these reviews fair? Or do you think they go too far?

MORE: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

