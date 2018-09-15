Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unfair, or just an opinion? Some of the harshest TripAdvisor reviews of Norfolk restaurants

15 September, 2018 - 09:00
Are these TripAdvisor reviews too harsh? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are these TripAdvisor reviews too harsh? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Online review websites are nothing if not divisive.

For many they are an invaluable source of information, a guide to good experiences and the key to avoiding bad ones.

But they have come under fire for a lack of moderation, and the negative impact that falsified or unfair reviews can have on businesses.

Earlier this week, Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson spoke out about the impact of websites including TripAdvisor, warning that it was akin to cyberbullying, and “destroys lives”.

MORE: ‘Children should eat what they are given’ - Norwich restaurateur defends TripAdvisor takedowns



We’ve pulled together a collection of one-star restaurant reviews of eateries in Norfolk, leaving out the name of the restaurant and the poster.

Is everyone entitled to share their opinion, and are these reviews fair? Or do you think they go too far?

MORE: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Most Read

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Video: Take a look inside Panda - Norwich’s new prosecco and wine bar

Team of Panda behind the bar, Samantha, owner in the centre

Candlelit vigil for Ibish Peri, as money in his memory pours in for mental health charity

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Richard Smee

Norwich teenager Cameron Cole enters the Big Brother house

Big Brother housemate Cameron Cole, from Norwich. Pic: Channel 5/PA Wire

Major Norwich road will be shut overnight for two weeks

Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide