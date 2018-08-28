Tributes to Norwich nightclub director found dead in city

Ibish Peri (second from right) with Dawn, Steve and Dogan Peri at the former Rocco's nightclub. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Tributes have been paid to the director of a Norwich nightclub who was found dead in the city.

Floral tributes left outside Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Floral tributes left outside Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police were called to an address in Norwich city centre by paramedics after a man was found unresponsive in a property above Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road.

Sergeant Lee Wagstaff from Bethel Street Police Station said a man in his 30s had been found and was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

The man has not been formally identified but it is understood the man found in the property was Ibish Peri.

Mr Peri was the owner of venue chain Code Red Promotions, which runs Mercy, Flaunt, Lace, and Bished, which was formerly Rocco’s.

Floral tributes left outside Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Floral tributes left outside Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

On Wednesday morning a number of floral tributes could be seen left outside the doors of the Prince of Wales Road venue.

One read: “Ib, what a massive loss to this world. You were a massive character.”

The card said he would be “greatly missed” and was “gone but not forgotten”.

Another message read “we had some great times mate I will always have you in my heart”.

Officers were called to the flat, above Bished nightclub in Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Staff picture. Officers were called to the flat, above Bished nightclub in Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Staff picture.

While another floral tribute left at the scene simply read: “RIP Ibish.”

Meanwhile there have also been a number of tributes left on social media.

Among those leaving messages on Facebook were Danielle May Sheehan who wrote: “We had a blast Ibish Peri. You put Norwich on the map of the nightlife scene, you were fun to be around and created something so special and no-one can forget you.”

Giovanni Di Giovanni posted a message on Facebook stating: “Honestly...no words...RIP Big Man.”

Lisa Smith posted on Facebook “RIP Ibish Peri, so sad to hear the news! My thoughts are with your family!”

Speaking to the paper last summer Mr Peri, then 34, spoke of his hopes for the Bished venue which was formerly Rocco’s.

