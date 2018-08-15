Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Your tributes to loved chip shop owner in Sprowston who died aged 66

15 August, 2018 - 12:00
Billy Wong, who ran Billy's Chip Shop but has died aged 66. Picture: Family submit

Billy Wong, who ran Billy's Chip Shop but has died aged 66. Picture: Family submit

Archant

Tributes have flooded in for a popular owner of a fish and chip shop in Sprowston, after he died aged 66.

Billy Wong, who ran Billy’s Chip Shop on School Lane, died on Monday, three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was a well-known part of the Sprowston community, and had run the popular fish and chip shop for 35 years.

Tributes have since painted a picture of a warm, friendly man with an infectious laugh.

On our Facebook page, dozens of comments have been left paying tribute.

Paul Cooper said: “Great man, polite and a good sense of humour.”

MORE: Popular chip shop owner in Sprowston dies aged 66



Chloe Smith, MP for North Norwich, said: “Such sad news, and I send Billy’s family my sincerest sympathies.

“He was a real figure in the community and will be missed.”

Sarah Louise Orme said: “So sorry to hear this. Fond memories of Saturday evenings chuckling at your singing and great sense of humour, while waiting for the best fish and chips around.

“RIP Billy, thoughts with your family.”

Ian Honeyman said Mr Wong, 66, “always went out of his way to remember customers interests” to talk about next time they came in.

“Top bloke, great sense of humour, turned a tiny chip shop into a thriving business with quality products and his infectious smile,” he added.

Rachel Williams said she worked with Mr Wong for four years and described him as “happy, bubbly, kind, generous, hard-working, family man”.

“I feel honoured to have worked for you, for the four weeks that turned into four years,” she said.

Several people referred to Mr Wong, a father-of-five, as a “gentleman” and “legend”.

Related articles

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists