‘A true gent’ - flood of touching tributes for Norwich nightclub owner

12 September, 2018 - 15:43
Tributes to Ibish Peri outside Norwich nightclub. Photo: Submitted

Tributes to Ibish Peri outside Norwich nightclub. Photo: Submitted

A flood of tributes have been paid to a caring nightclub director, who was found dead in Norwich.

Police were called to a property above Bished nightclub on Prince of Wales Road on Monday evening, after a man in his 30s was found unresponsive. He was later confirmed to have died.

He is known to be Ibish Peri, the owner of venue chain Code Red Promotions, which runs Mercy, Flaunt, Lace and Bished, formerly Rocco’s.

On Tuesday, tributes soon began pouring in, with what began as a few bouquets of flowers outside the doors of the venue growing steadily throughout the day, accompanied by cards containing touching messages and balloons.

Social media was full of poignant tributes to a friend and colleague.

Sarah Creedon said the pair worked together at Mercy and that Ibish had become a “close friend”.

She said: “Ibish we have had some amazing times over the last eight years I have known you. You was always a happy guy that me or anyone could speak to about anything.”

She described him as “lovely and caring”.

Another person said Ibish was responsible for “turning Norwich into an awesome place to go on a night out”, and said he would never be forgotten.

On our Facebook page, Vanessa Isaacson said she could not believe the “tragic news”.

“RIP Ib, you were always a true gent. Great memories that I will never forget. You were loved by so many people,” she said.

And on Facebook, Mandy Rimmer said: “You always made me laugh, you were one of the good guys and loved by all. You will be deeply missed.”

Nicola Ridings said she felt “truly blessed” to have known Ibish.

If you would like to pay tribute, email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

