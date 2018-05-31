Trains from Norwich to the east coast disrupted after signalling fault
PUBLISHED: 17:23 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:28 30 July 2018
Rail passengers travelling from Norwich to the east coast faced delays and cancellations after a signalling problem.
A fault with the signalling system between Norwich and Brundall left the line blocked towards Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.
The incident happened at roughly 5.15pm on Monday afternoon, with delays continuing until roughly 6.15pm.