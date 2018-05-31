Search

Trains delayed or cancelled between Norwich and London due to trespassers on the line

PUBLISHED: 11:40 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 10 August 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Trains between London and Norwich are likely to be cancelled or delayed this morning due to trespassers on the track.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Due to trespasser on the track at Liverpool Street all lines are blocked. All services in to and out of Liverpool Street will be affected.

“Emergency services are at Liverpool Street and trying to apprehend the person.

“Some Greater Anglia services are starting and terminating at Stratford. Customer tickets will be valid to use London Underground from Liverpool Street to Stratford. Central Line.”

According to the service’s website, all trains between Norwich and the capital are likely to be delayed until noon today.

