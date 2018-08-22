Train operator Greater Anglia short-listed for eight awards

Train operator Greater Anglia has been shortlisted for eight accolades at this year’s National Rail Awards, including passenger operator of the year.

The company is also a finalist in the customer service excellence award, for its smart card ticketing and its class 156 diesel trains are short-listed in the train of the year award because of a wheel slip protection system to prevent damage in slippery conditions.

Laura Englestone, who has worked in the ticket offices at Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft stations and is now helping the company improve customer service standards across the network, has been nominated for the outstanding personal contribution award.

Four Greater Anglia stations are nominated for station of the year, including Norwich in the large station category.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, September 13.