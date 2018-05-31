Search

Train trouble for passengers travelling to and from Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 12:37 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 01 August 2018

Trains will be cancelled between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft this afternoon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Passengers travelling to and from Norwich are facing delays and cancellations this afternoon due to a train fault.

A number of services between Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth will be cancelled.

The affected services include:

1.48pm from Lowestoft to Norwich

4.38pm from Norwich to Great Yarmouth

7.17pm from Great Yarmouth to Norwich

6.04pm from Norwich to Great Yarmouth

6.47pm from Great Yarmouth to Norwich

Great Anglia services can be checked via the journey check web site.

