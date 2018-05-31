Train trouble for passengers travelling to and from Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 12:37 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 01 August 2018
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
Passengers travelling to and from Norwich are facing delays and cancellations this afternoon due to a train fault.
A number of services between Norwich, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth will be cancelled.
The affected services include:
1.48pm from Lowestoft to Norwich
4.38pm from Norwich to Great Yarmouth
7.17pm from Great Yarmouth to Norwich
6.04pm from Norwich to Great Yarmouth
6.47pm from Great Yarmouth to Norwich
Great Anglia services can be checked via the journey check web site.