Major traffic delays caused by three-car crash near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:10 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:23 22 August 2018

Roundhouse Way. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A three-car crash has been causing delays Norwich-bound on the A11.

Police blocked the road at Cringleford, near the junction with Roundhouse Way.

The incident happened just after 4pm today, and involved a Ford Cougar, Ford Focus and VW Passat.

There were no injuries and two of the vehicles had to be recovered.

Disruption has been caused to First Buses 11/12, 13/13c and 14/15/15A, Konect 3/6, 6A/X6, 9 and P and R 501, as well as long distance coaches.

Check our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:

